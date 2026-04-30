Seychelles eyes imports of energy, chemicals, and textiles from Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 30. Seychelles is considering the possibility of importing energy resources, chemical products, and textiles from Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The matter was addressed during a meeting between the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles, Barry Faure, who is currently on an official visit to the country.

The parties reviewed prospects for the development and expansion of bilateral trade and economic relations, with Turkmenistan presenting its export potential across several key sectors.

Alongside energy, the chemical industry, and textiles, agriculture was also identified as a potential area for cooperation.

The officials further discussed the strengthening of political dialogue and collaboration within international organizations, including coordination and mutual support within the United Nations system.

The meeting also considered opportunities for expanding humanitarian cooperation, particularly in the field of tourism, as well as the participation of the Seychelles side in international exhibitions and conferences held in Turkmenistan.