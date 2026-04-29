China, Turkmenistan discuss industrial cooperation and smart construction projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. Turkmenistan and China have discussed expanding cooperation in industry and construction, focusing on new infrastructure projects and modernization of the industrial sector, Trend reports.

The issues were addressed during the second session of the Turkmenistan-China business forum, held on April 29 in Ashgabat at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, bringing together officials and major companies from both countries to explore opportunities for industrial development.

The Chinese side expressed strong interest in expanding its presence in the Turkmen market, offering advanced technological solutions for building materials production and industrial construction projects.

Participants highlighted that long-standing cooperation in the energy sector provides a solid foundation for diversifying partnership into non-hydrocarbon industries. Special attention was given to the creation of joint ventures and the introduction of smart technologies in urban construction.

Both sides noted that the ongoing dialogue opens new opportunities for investment inflows and experience exchange, supporting Turkmenistan’s socio-economic development strategy and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Meanwhile, He Zhenwei, President of the China Overseas Development Association (CODA), stated that building solar power plants in Turkmenistan is identified by Chinese investors as one of three priority areas of bilateral cooperation between Beijing and Ashgabat, alongside with agricultural sector and gas chemistry. He also made the remark during Turkmen-Chinese Trade and Economic Forum, on April 29.