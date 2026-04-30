World Azerbaijanis launch petition against New York mayor's publication

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A petition protesting the unfounded and biased remarks made by New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani on the “X” platform regarding the so-called "Armenian genocide" of 1915, as well as Azerbaijan's efforts to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty, was launched at the initiative of the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation, Trend reports.

By supporting the petition, Azerbaijanis around the world expressed their serious concerns about the New York mayor's post about Azerbaijan, which doesn't reflect the truth.

The petition noted that such biased approaches are worrying at a time when the U.S. supports the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and important steps have been taken towards the normalization of relations. The petition said that according to the assessment of the last United Nations (UN) delegation to Karabakh dated October 2, 2023, no cases of violence against the civilian population were observed, and no facts of damage to civilian infrastructure were detected in those areas.

The petition highlighted that during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, a number of Azerbaijani cities, including Ganja, Barda, and Tartar, were subjected to rocket and artillery fire, which led to civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. In addition, attention was drawn to the Khojaly genocide, one of the worst tragedies of humanity in February 1992, in which hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians were mercilessly killed.

In conclusion, the petition requested to take an objective position on such issues based on the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions, general principles of international law, and historical facts.

Azerbaijanis around the world can join the petition via the link provided:

https://shorturl.at/ZtUnS

The 17 Coordination Councils, which unite the U.S., Canada, Israel, UK, and European countries such as Germany, Finland, Spain, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Sweden, Greece and others, as well as 44 countries, have issued statements protesting the New York City mayor's unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan, and have sent letters of protest to U.S. President Donald Trump and Mamdani to properly inform the world community and ensure an objective approach by international organizations.

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