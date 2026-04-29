Concert program for start and finish of “Baku Marathon 2026”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The “Baku Marathon 2026,” set to take place on May 3 by the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will stand out not only as a major sporting event but also for its extensive entertainment program, Trend reports.

The marathon will start at State Flag Square and finish at Sea Breeze, with concert programs planned at both locations.

This year’s event will differ from previous editions not only by featuring a 42-kilometer race distance, but also by the scale of entertainment. The fan zone at the start area will host activities throughout the day, offering an engaging experience for both runners and spectators.

An open-air concert featuring popular performers will take place in the start fan zone under the slogan “Don’t miss the fun even if you don’t run,” promising a memorable experience for attendees.

The concert lineup includes performances by prominent artists such as Aygun Kazimova, Tunzale Aghayeva, Honored Artists Lala Mammadova, Manana Japaridze, along with Eurovision representatives Dilara Kazimova, Eldar Gasimov, Nadir Rustamli, Nigar Jamal, and Samira Efendi. The stage will also feature Azad Shabanov, Jeyhun Zeynalov (Jin), Elnara Khalilova, Emiliya Yagubova, Farid Eminov (Gurd), Khatira Islam, Ilgara Kazimova, Irada Ibrahimova, Kazim Can, Mehin Humbatova, Metin Huseynzade (MadTeen), Hiss, Rilaya, Samira Ali Maryam, Sevanna, the groups “Cahan,” “Naz Girls,” “Sheron,” DJ China (Chingiz Mustafayev), and others.

At the finish point in Sea Breeze, the winners’ award ceremony will be accompanied by performances from DJs and music groups, maintaining the festive spirit.

Media partners of the event’s entertainment program include Khazar TV, Araz FM, Khazar FM, and AzTV.

From the early hours, the finish area will host an entertainment program featuring DJ Came, Meri Band, Ellai, mascots, interactive photo zones, and volunteers welcoming participants, adding to the celebratory atmosphere and energizing both winners and supporters.

Each of the first 3 male and female finishers completing the 42-kilometer distance will be awarded certificates and cash prizes. The first-place winner will receive 6,000 manat, the second-place finisher 4,000 manat, and the third-place finisher 2,000 manat. In addition, all participants who complete the full 42 kilometers will be awarded medals.