Azerbaijan, Colombia enhancing political dialogue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. On April 29, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a Colombian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Juana Castro Santamaría, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on the current state and development prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia.

The parties discussed enhancing political dialogue and bolstering economic and trade relations, alongside collaboration areas including tourism, visa facilitation, education, culture, humanitarian affairs, student exchange, and inter-parliamentary ties. The growing interest in Spanish language programs in Azerbaijan was welcomed.

Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29, its chairmanship of numerous international platforms, and its leadership role in the region were highly commended.

The sides also discussed cooperation in multilateral platforms, including strengthening mutual support within international organizations. They emphasized the importance of demining cooperation, noting that both countries are affected by landmines.

A new round of Azerbaijan–Colombia political consultations was held on the same day, co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Ministers Elnur Mammadov and Juana Castro Santamaría.