WUF13 organizing committee provides public transportation guidance to participants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Information on public transportation has been disseminated to participants of WUF13, Trend reports, citing the organizing committee.

According to the information, urban transportation in Baku is organized through a range of modes, including metro, bus, railway, airport express services, taxis, and micro-mobility options.

For payments on metro and buses, “BakıKart” is used, while “ADY card” is used for railway trips. Payments can also be made through mobile applications, QR tickets, and NFC contactless payment methods.

The metro station closest to the WUF13 venue is “Koroğlu.” The metro operates daily from 06:00 to 00:00, while trains on the Absheron circular railway line run from 06:30 to 23:00. The H1 airport express route provides 24-hour transportation connection between the airport and the city center and passes through the Koroğlu Transport Interchange Center.

To plan city trips more conveniently, one can use the “BakıKart,” “ADY,” and AYNA “MaaS” mobile applications. The apps provide information on route options, nearby stops, real-time tracking, balance top-up, and more environmentally friendly travel options.

For persons with disabilities, the “Accessible Metro” service is also available. In addition, taxi services in Baku city and approximately 50 km of bicycle and scooter lanes create additional mobility opportunities for participants.