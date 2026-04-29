Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. A telephone conversation took place between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Cho Hyun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During the telephone conversation, the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea were discussed, as well as issues of regional cooperation.

The importance of Korean companies’ participation in a number of projects being implemented in Azerbaijan was emphasized, and the existence of broad opportunities for further development of cooperation in the economic sphere was noted.

In addition, it was noted that the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Korea plays an important role in the development of relations.

The importance of intensifying the mechanism for consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs and mutual visits was emphasized.

The parties discussed cooperation within regional cooperation platforms and explored opportunities to expand cooperation in various areas.

Moreover, it was also noted that the Korean side welcomed Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

In addition, the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest in the course of the telephone conversation.