Traffic monitoring to continue in lead-up to WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. In the lead-up to the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), set to take place in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026, further traffic monitoring will be carried out, Trend reports.

The monitoring, jointly organised by the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and the relevant authorities, is aimed at ensuring the safe and efficient flow of traffic during the event. As part of the monitoring, temporary traffic regulations will be introduced on a number of streets and avenues across Baku on 1 May between 10:00 and 16:00.

The monitoring will cover key routes along Neftchiler Avenue, Yusif Safarov Street, a section of Heydar Aliyev Avenue (up to the Sabunchu Bridge), Mehdi Huseyn Street, Khojaly Avenue, Richard Sorge Street, Zarifa Aliyeva Street and Lermontov Street, as well as routes leading to the Baku Olympic Stadium, the event venue.

Drivers and other road users are advised to plan ahead for the specified date, allow for potential congestion along the affected routes and consider using alternative routes where possible.

The H1 airport express bus service linking Heydar Aliyev International Airport with the city centre will continue to operate on its regular schedule, without disruption.

Private vehicles and taxis will continue to have access to and from the airport via alternative routes throughout this period. Advance journey planning is recommended to help avoid potential delays.

It is worth noting that traffic monitoring ahead of WUF13 follows a well-established approach used in preparations for a number of major international events held in Azerbaijan over the past decade, where it has been successfully implemented.