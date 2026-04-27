Africa’s Media Tour to Azerbaijan highlights tourism, urban development ahead of WUF13 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Journalists from several African media outlets participating in Africa’s Media Tour to Azerbaijan ahead of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) explored the country’s tourism potential, post-conflict reconstruction and urban development projects, sharing positive impressions of Azerbaijan’s transformation and readiness to host the global event, Trend reports.

During meetings with Azerbaijani officials and visits across Baku, Karabakh and East Zangezur, members of the African media delegation pointed to Azerbaijan’s modern infrastructure, multicultural environment and ambitious planning initiatives as major impressions from the tour.

“This is a country where, in a matter of hours, you can move from the capital to ski resorts and historic regions. That diversity of experiences is one of Azerbaijan’s unique strengths,” Deputy CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Teymur Suleymanzade said during his interview with African media within framework of the tour.

Suleymanzade, for his part, highlighted Azerbaijan’s broad tourism potential, from seaside recreation and winter tourism to cultural heritage routes, while stressing the country’s security, tolerance and growing interest in expanding tourism cooperation with African markets.

The delegation also met with Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator for WUF13 Anar Guliyev, who outlined Azerbaijan’s infrastructure development model, largely driven by government support while increasingly opening opportunities for private investment, particularly in alternative energy and strategic sectors.

During visits linked to the upcoming urban forum, African journalists also focused on Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

“What stands out is the intentional development taking place here — from demining and rebuilding infrastructure to creating entirely new communities,” members of the delegation said after visiting the liberated territories.

Journalists touring Baku White City highlighted the transformation of the former industrial “Black City” into a modern urban district as a notable example of master planning.

“This kind of urban renewal raises important lessons for developing countries. It shows how long-term planning can transform cities,” said Kenyan journalist Elizabeth Mutuku of TV47, drawing parallels with urban development discussions in Africa.

Delegates also visited Azerbaijan’s “smart villages” in Zangilan and Fuzuli, launched as part of post-war reconstruction based on green energy and integrated services.

“They have built communities where housing, healthcare, shopping and renewable energy solutions are integrated in one place. It is a model worth examining,” journalists on the tour noted.

The delegation also explored smart agriculture projects in Zangilan, including apricot farming supported by government incentives.

“Before 2021 this was largely barren land, and today it is productive and green through deliberate investment. It demonstrates how agriculture can be part of post-conflict recovery,” African reporters said during the visit.

Participants said the tour offered takeaways on sustainable urban planning, affordable housing, green development and regional regeneration, themes expected to feature prominently at WUF13.

The Africa’s Media Tour was organized ahead of the 13th World Urban Forum, to be hosted by Baku in May 2026 under the auspices of UN-Habitat. The forum, one of the world’s leading conferences on sustainable urbanization, is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers and experts to discuss the future of cities, while showcasing Azerbaijan’s urban transformation and post-conflict reconstruction efforts.