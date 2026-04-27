Georgia and China set to launch direct flights between Tbilisi and Shanghai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Starting July 15, direct flights between Shanghai and Tbilisi will begin operating, Trend reports via the press service of Georgia’s Ministry of Economy.

According to the statement, China Eastern Airlines will operate flights on this route three times a week. The agreement was reached during Georgian Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili’s visit to China.

According to Kvrivishvili, launching direct air service with China’s largest financial center will mark an important step in developing bilateral cooperation, strengthening business ties, supporting tourism, and creating new economic opportunities.