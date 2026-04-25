Tajikistan reveals amount allocated for Nurek HPP upgrade
Photo: Press Service of the President of Tajikistan
The investment-backed modernization of Nurek HPP enhances Tajikistan’s power generation capacity and reliability, supporting long-term energy security and export potential.
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