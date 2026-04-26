Iran's military warns U.S. of blockade of Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces (Khatam al-Anbiya - Air Defense Forces Headquarters), the unit that carries out military operations, issued stern warnings to the United States regarding a possible naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state television says, Trend reports.

The Central Command statement said that if the US military continues its blockade and piracy in the region, it must be prepared for retaliatory strikes from Iran's powerful armed forces.

It is also emphasized that the Iranian Armed Forces are today stronger and more prepared than in previous periods, and are capable of ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.