Uzbekistan achieves notable growth in total bank deposits
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s bank deposits grew by over a third over the year, driven mainly by long-term savings, according to Central Bank data.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy