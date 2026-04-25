Tajikistan inaugurates social and industrial sites in Nurek

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. On April 24, during a working visit to the city of Nurek, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, following the commissioning of Unit No. 7 of the Nurek Hydropower Plant (HPP), remotely inaugurated eight social, economic, and industrial facilities, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The first facility inaugurated was a newly constructed building for the psychiatric and narcological department at the Central Hospital of Nurek. The project was implemented by a domestic entrepreneur, Abdurassul Mukhidzoda. The facility is equipped with modern medical infrastructure and has created employment opportunities for 35 individuals.

Additionally, a new building designated for technicians, a diagnostic center, and a garage for specialists responsible for supplying clean drinking and irrigation water to the population was launched. This infrastructure provides improved working conditions for 40 specialists and aims to restore water supply and sewage systems, enhance service quality, and improve the sanitary and environmental conditions of the city.

Within the framework of the fourth national goal—accelerated industrialization—a poultry enterprise for chicken meat production was commissioned in the rural jamoat of Langar. The enterprise currently maintains 6,000 birds, with plans to expand capacity to over 15,000 by the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Furthermore, two preschool institutions were opened in the villages of Chal-Chal and Chashma, with a combined capacity of 120 children. This initiative contributes to expanding access to preschool education and supporting early childhood development. Another preschool facility in the village of Chashma-1, designed to accommodate 60 children and employing 12 individuals, was also put into operation.

As part of urban development measures, an administrative building for the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions in Nurek was inaugurated, creating 11 jobs.

A new retail facility offering essential goods and fresh produce was established at the “Ramzi Norak” market. Constructed by entrepreneur Amindjon Asadullozoda, the facility provides employment for 80 local residents.

In addition, a sports ground built by the Directorate for the Construction of Government Facilities under the Executive Office of the President was commissioned, contributing to the promotion of football and physical activity among the population.

A small concrete production workshop at the “Dukon” enterprise in the rural jamoat of Dukoni was also established by local entrepreneur Abdukarim Nazar. The facility has a production capacity of 40 cubic meters per day and provides permanent employment for 15 local residents.

Moreover, a project for a modern health and tourism complex was presented. The complex will be located along the banks of the Vakhsh River and is designed to accommodate more than 100 visitors simultaneously, while generating numerous jobs with competitive salaries.

At present, three preschool educational institutions with a total capacity of 900 children are under construction in Nurek. These facilities are scheduled for completion by the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of Tajikistan.

During the presentation of these projects, the President issued directives and recommendations to relevant authorities to intensify construction and urban beautification efforts in preparation for the forthcoming national celebration marking the 35th anniversary of independence.