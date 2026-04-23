Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan hold discussions on economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed the development of economic cooperation between the two countries, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, shared the update on his official X page.

“We were pleased to welcome to Azerbaijan my friend and colleague Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission. We emphasized the strategic partnership between our countries, the dynamic economic cooperation, and new initiatives. We also discussed expanding mutual investments and trade turnover, implementing joint investment and infrastructure projects, as well as cooperation in the industrial sector,” the post said.

According to the State Customs Committee, the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the first three months of this year amounted to $89.9 million. The data shows that this figure is $7.4 million, or 7.6%, lower than the figure for the same period in 2025.