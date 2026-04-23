Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan holds extended board meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. An expanded board meeting dedicated to the work carried out this year, and upcoming priorities, was held at the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan under the leadership of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev on April 23, the Prosecutor General’s Office told Trend.

Opening the meeting, the Prosecutor General noted that amid the complex geopolitical situation observed globally and in the region, consistent policies implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and with the close involvement of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have ensured socio-political stability, continued legal reforms, sustainable economic development, and the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s international standing. It was emphasized that, through joint efforts of prosecutorial bodies with relevant state institutions, including law enforcement agencies, necessary measures have been taken to uphold the rule of law, intensify the fight against crime, and protect citizens’ rights and freedoms.

Furthermore, it was also highlighted that, within the framework of the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture,” modern urban development principles are being applied, a sustainable and secure living environment is being formed, and “smart city” and “smart village” concepts are being widely implemented in the liberated territories. Large-scale reconstruction and rebuilding efforts, along with the organized return of citizens to their native lands, were noted as ongoing positive developments.

During the meeting, achievements of prosecutorial bodies over the reporting period were reviewed, and key priorities for further improving the quality and effectiveness of service activities were outlined. Particular attention was given to organizational and legal measures required for the implementation of recent amendments to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes, including the transition to electronic criminal proceedings and the use, collection, and preservation of digital evidence.

In line with the agenda, a number of pressing issues were discussed. Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov delivered a report on preparations for the upcoming high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement bodies of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), noting that hosting such an event reflects Azerbaijan’s active role in international law enforcement cooperation and its proactive stance in combating corruption. He emphasized that the meeting is expected to yield important outcomes in expanding experience exchange, strengthening institutional cooperation, and defining joint areas of action.

Additional reports were presented by senior officials on the implementation of electronic criminal proceedings, legislative changes related to digital evidence, and other organizational matters. Participants of the meeting also shared their views and proposals on the issues discussed, and relevant decisions were adopted.

Additional reports were presented by Head of the Organizational and Execution Control Department, Tural Aslanov; Head of the Investigation Department, Nemat Avazov; Head of the Information Technology Department under the Criminalistics and Information Technologies Directorate, Akif Mammadyarov; Head of the Cybersecurity Department, Aydin Verdiyev; Head of the Department for Work with Documents and Appeals, Sahib İsmayılov; and Head of the Human Resources Department, Natig Huseynov. Their speeches focused on the implementation of electronic criminal proceedings, legislative changes related to digital evidence, and other organizational matters.

Concluding the meeting, the Prosecutor General expressed confidence that all employees of prosecutorial bodies will mobilize their knowledge and experience to address the significant tasks ahead, ensure a successful transition to a new stage of procedural activity, and continue to uphold the rule of law, protect citizens’ rights and freedoms, and safeguard state interests at the highest level.

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