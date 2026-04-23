Azerbaijan's Council of Elders holds 9th Congress in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Baku is hosting the 9th Congress of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan on April 23, Trend reports.

The congress brings together members of the Council’s Board, prominent scientists, public and political figures, well-known intellectuals of the country, elders, family members of martyrs, young people, as well as representatives of 81 city and district organizations of the Council. The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

A minute of silence was observed in tribute to the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country’s territories, as well as to the elders who passed away over the past period. Following this, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Elders Council Eldar Guliyev read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the congress participants.

The congress then officially began its proceedings.

Will be updated