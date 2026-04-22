Uzbekistan sees 24% rise in electric vehicle sales
Electric vehicle sales in Uzbekistan rose in March 2026, driven by strong regional growth, while the broader passenger car market also posted solid monthly and annual gains, CERR data show.
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