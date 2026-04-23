Attacks on Iranian ports raise alarms over Caspian ecological damage, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The reported attacks on the Iranian port of Bandar-e-Anzali, located on the Caspian Sea coast and attributed to US-Israeli military operations, pose a threat to peace and trade cooperation in the Caspian region, Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Jokar said at the session dedicated to Caspian issues within the framework of the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, Trend reports.

The official stated that they also risk causing environmental harm to the ecological balance of the Caspian Sea basin.

“Unfortunately, as a result of military attacks, Iranian ports on the Caspian Sea coast, including port infrastructure, have also been targeted. Infrastructure and commercial vessels in Anzali have been subjected to unlawful and baseless military strikes. These actions not only threaten peace and stability in the Caspian region but may also lead to serious environmental and humanitarian consequences, as well as disrupt trade and economic cooperation among Caspian littoral states,” he said.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.

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