Tajikistan proposes creation of Central Asia Energy Commission under Aral Sea Fund — President Rahmon

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 22. Tajikistan has proposed the establishment of a Central Asia Inter-State Energy Commission within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), President Emomali Rahmon said during the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of IFAS founders, Trend reports.

Rahmon emphasized that water-related issues remain highly sensitive and a global priority, noting that Central Asia and its existing cooperation mechanisms demonstrate a positive example of joint water resource management.

“In light of these challenges and the development of new technologies, we must strengthen measures for the comprehensive and rational use of water resources and their protection,” the President said.

He stressed the importance of accelerating the introduction of water- and energy-saving technologies in agriculture, the utilities sector, and industry, as well as training a new generation of specialists and expanding academic exchange.

Rahmon also called for broader joint scientific and practical research on climate change and sustainable water management.

The Tajik President underlined the importance of advancing the global water agenda, recalling that the Fourth International High-Level Conference on the implementation of the Water for Sustainable Development Decade (2018–2028) will be held in Dushanbe at the end of May this year.