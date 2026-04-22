Kyrgyzstan proposes regional center for energy-efficient technologies in Bishkek

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has proposed establishing a Regional Center for the Implementation of Energy-Efficient and Resource-Saving Technologies in Bishkek, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

He made the proposal on April 22 during his speech at the plenary session of the Regional Environmental Summit held in Astana (Kazakhstan).

The Head of State stressed the need to modernize the water management sector and water infrastructure, including irrigation canals, as well as to introduce water- and resource-saving technologies.

He also called for strengthening joint efforts with neighboring countries and attracting funding from climate and environmental funds.

Sadyr Japarov added that Kyrgyzstan is taking concrete measures to achieve emission reduction targets under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Regional Environmental Summit RES 2026 is taking place in Astana. The dialogue platform, established in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, aims to develop comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration, and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the conservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.