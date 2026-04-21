Azerbaijan's Baku hosts commemorative event honoring Anar Mammadkhanov’s legacy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. On April 21, 2026, a commemorative event titled “A Life True to Oneself: 15 Years Without Anar” was held at the Baku Book Center to honor the memory of prominent Azerbaijani public and cultural figure Anar Mammadkhanov, Trend reports.

The event marked the 15th anniversary of his passing and aimed to reflect on his life, creative legacy, and contributions to youth development, humor, and public life in Azerbaijan, while passing this heritage on to future generations.

Public figures, media representatives, well-known personalities from culture and the arts, as well as those who knew Mammadkhanov personally, attended the gathering.

Opening the event, Murad Dadashov shared his memories of Mammadkhanov, speaking about their friendship, joint activities, and shared views on art.

“Today is one of the most important dates for all of us. It has been fifteen years since a deeply shocking event. We ourselves did not understand how quickly these 15 years passed. With the loss of Anar Mammadkhanov, it feels as if a valuable gift was taken from his team, his family, and his children.

Anar treated our values very seriously. He was always engaged in reading. At the same time, he was a cheerful person. He was from Karabakh, and the return of Karabakh was his greatest dream. He said that the greatest tragedy of his life was Khojaly. Today, Anar’s soul is at peace; he sees us from above. I hope that his children and grandchildren will leave a mark in Azerbaijan’s history just as Anar did,” he said.

Mammadkhanov’s wife, Irada Mammadkhanova, also addressed the audience, sharing reflections on his life and family values.

“Everyone present here today is dear to us. These same people have always been close to us over the years,” she said.

Author Elmira Akhundova spoke about her book “The Fate of the Captain,” dedicated to Mammadkhanov’s life, noting that it has been translated into Azerbaijani.

Among the speakers was Mammadkhanov’s son, Islam Mammadkhanov, who said that his father is now a grandfather and noted that this holds special meaning for the family. He also emphasized his father’s devotion to the country and the importance of always upholding Azerbaijan’s flag.

“It has been 15 years since my father’s passing. Many significant events have taken place during this time. He has three grandchildren. His dream of Karabakh has come true. Karabakh is now free and being revived. I believe his soul is now free. My mother has always preserved my father’s name with dignity. Being Anar Mammadkhanov’s son is a great honor for me,” he said.

MP Asim Mollazade and Chair of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade also spoke, highlighting Mammadkhanov’s rich legacy and contributions to society. Abbaszade noted that Mammadkhanov was a well-known KVN figure and politician.

“My daughters used to take part in KVN events at school. I knew well those who interacted with my children. Jabir Imanov was in the same class as my daughters. For my children, Anar was an idol. His death deeply shook our family. Anar was capable of achieving anything. His loss was the first tragedy for us, and then we lost Jabir as well. Young people should not die, but such things happen in life. Those who saw Anar in real life are now already 50 years old. In this sense, the existence of a book about Anar is very important,” she said.

The translator of the book, Rabiga Nazimgizi, also spoke about Mammadkhanov’s determination and strong personality.

As part of the event, a film dedicated to Anar Mammadkhanov was screened.

Concluding the event, representatives of the arts shared their memories of Mammadkhanov, once again emphasizing his irreplaceable role in Azerbaijan’s cultural life.

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