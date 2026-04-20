Turkmenistan to create over 1,000 jobs under new Galkynysh development phase

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Turkmenistan expects the creation of 1,041 jobs as part of the fourth phase of development of the Galkynysh gas field, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The statement was made by Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a ceremony marking the launch of works under the new phase of the field’s development.

According to Berdimuhamedov, the project will cover a full cycle of operations, including drilling of gas wells, construction of gas collection, treatment and processing facilities, as well as pipelines, external supply networks, and social infrastructure.

He noted that the new facilities will also significantly increase the country’s gas export capacity, creating favorable conditions for further economic development and improving living standards.

The Galkynysh gas field, located in eastern Turkmenistan, is one of the largest in the world. Its reserves are estimated to range between 4 and 14 trillion cubic meters of gas. The field was discovered in 2006, and commercial production began in 2013 under the management of Turkmengaz State Concern.

China National Petroleum Corporation gained access to the development of the field in 2009 after securing relevant contracts, becoming one of the key foreign partners in the project. The company has participated in the construction of gas processing facilities and infrastructure and was selected for the implementation of this phase in 2025-2026, further strengthening its position in Turkmenistan’s gas sector.

On March 2026, a contract has been signed between Turkmengaz State Concern and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for the turnkey design and construction of the facilities for development of fourth phase of the field. The project is expected to enable annual production of up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas, contributing to the expansion of Turkmenistan’s export capacity.