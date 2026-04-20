Iran’s MFA stresses unyielding national position on security matters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Iran won't hold talks on its defense potential and capabilities, said Esmail Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, during a press conference held in Tehran on April 20, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran will not be allowed to deviate from its national interests in any issue that is not related to the principles of the discussion, as is clear.

Baghaei noted that the important nuance for Iran is to act within the framework of clear and known instructions and to keep a clear position in the spotlight.

The Iranian official pointed out that in the current circumstances, there can be no talk of unilateral normalization of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. As a coastal country, not only the measures taken by Iran, but also ships, cargo owners, and insurance companies aren't interested in passing through this strait, as they are concerned about the current situation.

"Another issue is that Iran cannot allow this situation to repeat itself in the future. The bitter experience of the U.S. and Israel's military operations against Iran has led the country to the conclusion that certain protocols must be regulated to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. This is a responsible strategy on the part of Iran so that the security of the Strait of Hormuz can be best ensured in the future," he added.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

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