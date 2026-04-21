Turkmenistan, World Bank review prospects for expanded cooperation

Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the U.S.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 22. Turkmenistan discussed prospects for expanding economic cooperation with the World Bank during the Group's meetings, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the U.S.

As part of the event, the Turkmen delegation held a series of bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening international economic engagement.

In particular, discussions were held with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani. The parties reviewed priority areas in which the World Bank Group could further support Turkmenistan’s national development agenda and socio-economic progress.

The talks underscored the expanding partnership between Turkmenistan and the World Bank, as well as mutual interest in deepening cooperation across key sectors.

On January 23, 2026, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, approved the country’s socio-economic development and investment program for the year.

The program outlines a set of measures aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability, sustaining GDP growth, and diversifying the national economy. It also emphasizes strengthening Turkmenistan’s economic potential, with particular focus on the comprehensive development of industries, enhancement of industrial and innovative capacities, and optimal utilization of production facilities.

The program also envisions the progressive development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the creation of a more favorable business environment and improvements to public-private partnership legislation. Furthermore, it includes the intensification of investment policies aimed at financing the construction of both production and social infrastructure, launching new enterprises, and creating jobs across various regions.