Azerbaijan reveals ongoing mine action efforts in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. A total of 17 anti-tank mines, 62 anti-personnel mines, and 460 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from April 13 through 19, the statement of Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, as many as 1,455 hectares of land were cleared of mines over the reporting period.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.