Peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia to open opportunities for closer cooperation with Europe - Latvian FM (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The eventual signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will open new opportunities for closer cooperation with Europe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže said in an exclusive interview with Trend during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Latvia’s foreign minister noted that her country commends the agreements reached on 8 August 2025 in Washington D.C., in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“They mark a significant breakthrough to end decades of conflict. Latvia fully supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process, where we see continued constructive engagement from the both sides. Latvia considers it important for the international community to promote and facilitate this process. The eventual signing of a peace treaty will significantly contribute to security, stability as well as prosperity in the South Caucasus region, while also opening new opportunities for closer cooperation with Europe, including in the field of connectivity,” she said.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project is called "Trump's Route to International Peace and Prosperity."

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" and signed a joint appeal by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, Personal Representative OSCE Chairman-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and High-level Planning Groups).