New Eurasian connectivity: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan at сenter of Turkic alignment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Antalya Diplomatic Forum, held in Türkiye on April 17-19, 2026, has become an important platform for discussing key challenges in global politics, bringing together world leaders. In particular, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke at the panel session titled “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.” One of the topics he addressed was the role of middle powers in global politics.

According to him, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and a number of other countries in this category are increasingly influencing international processes today. Azerbaijan can also undoubtedly be included in this group, as it positions itself as a middle power and consistently pursues a foreign policy based on balancing interests and active engagement in the regional agenda. Against this backdrop, Tokayev’s participation in the Antalya forum should also be viewed through the prism of Turkic rapprochement, where Azerbaijan plays a key role as one of the centers of interaction.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are also active members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which both sides see as an instrument for shaping a denser Turkic economic and geopolitical space across Eurasia.

The economic dimension of this rapprochement is also strengthening. According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, bilateral trade with Kazakhstan in 2025 amounted to $670.6 million (1.4 times higher than in 2024). The Central Bank of Azerbaijan reports that in 2025, Kazakhstan’s direct investments in Azerbaijan amounted to $29.407 million. Compared to 2024, investment volume increased by $14.6 million, more than doubling. Kazakhstan’s share in total FDI stood at 0.4 percent. The dynamics indicate a steady increase in economic interdependence within the Turkic space.

One of the main drivers of rapprochement is the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plan to sign an intergovernmental agreement on the route. Over the past 7 years, cargo volumes along the TITR have increased fivefold—from 0.8 to 4.5 million tons per year. In 2025, around 77,000 TEU were transported via the route, with a target of 300,000 TEU by 2029. This turns the corridor into one of the key elements of the emerging Turkic logistics system.

In this process, the integration of transport and port infrastructure is strengthening. Azerbaijan is developing the ports of Alat and Baku, while Kazakhstan is developing Aktau and Kuryk, forming a unified Caspian logistics chain. As a result, the Caspian Sea is gradually becoming a central transit hub between Asia and Europe. Kazakhstan is also interested in further developing TITR as a sustainable route within broader Eurasian connectivity.

Energy cooperation is emerging as a separate area. In addition to the traditional oil sector, the countries are strengthening cooperation in the field of green energy. In this context, a key role is played by the “Green Corridor” initiative involving Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, which envisages electricity exports to Europe via the Caspian Sea.

In the political dimension, Astana and Baku demonstrate a similar model of behavior. The sides support each other’s positions in international organizations, and consistently align their approaches on key issues such as transport connectivity, energy security, and regional integration. This forms the basis for deeper Turkic cooperation beyond a bilateral framework.

Tokayev’s participation in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum reflects not only the growing role of “middle powers,” but also a broader process of institutionalizing Turkic rapprochement. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are entering a new phase of interaction, where economic, transport, and energy projects are gradually forming a unified strategic agenda. Turkic cooperation is increasingly moving beyond political declarations and becoming a practical foundation for regional integration.