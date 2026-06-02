Digital transformation of pipeline industry requires coordinated approach to data management - ROSEN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The digital transformation of the pipeline industry requires a coordinated approach to data management, leadership commitment, and the development of unified corporate processes, Gaurav Singh, Business Line Manager for Integrity Management Systems in Europe at ROSEN Europe B.V., said during a panel session at the 31st International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the successful implementation of digital solutions depends not only on the technologies themselves but also on the organizational readiness of companies to utilize them.

Singh noted that the support of digitalization initiatives by corporate leadership and their expansion across the entire organization, rather than within isolated departments, plays a crucial role.

He emphasized the significance of establishing a unified approach to data handling within companies, which allows for more efficient management of assets and operational processes.

According to him, digital technologies are already widely available; however, their maximum impact is achieved when they are integrated into existing business processes and backed by a well-structured data exchange system.

Singh also pointed out that the development of digital initiatives is closely linked to the necessity of coordinating processes and working out unified standards for information management within organizations.

In conclusion, he stressed that the future development of the industry relies on strengthening the integration of data, processes, and digital tools within a single operational model.