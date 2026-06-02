Uzbekistan launches 4th UNECE environmental review showcasing green progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun 2. Uzbekistan launched the 4th Environmental Performance Review (EPR), adopted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), at Eco Expo Central Asia 2026, presenting the country’s progress in environmental protection, climate policy, and sustainable development, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

Prepared under the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Environmental Performance Review Programme, the report was formally adopted by the UNECE Committee on Environmental Policy in November 2025.

The review evaluates Uzbekistan’s environmental policies and reforms and serves as a key international benchmark for the country’s green development efforts.

Opening the event, Deputy Minister of Ecology Jusipbek Kazbekov emphasized the government’s commitment to environmental reforms and the importance of international cooperation in advancing Uzbekistan’s green transition. Representatives of UNECE, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and international experts involved in the preparation of the report also participated in the presentation.

According to the review, Uzbekistan has implemented, partially implemented, or is in the process of implementing 77% of the recommendations from the previous Environmental Performance Review.

The report highlights notable progress in environmental governance, including the establishment of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change under the Presidential Administration, improvements in environmental monitoring systems, implementation of the nationwide “Yashil Makon” (Green Space) initiative, expansion of renewable energy projects, and strengthened biodiversity conservation measures.

The new review contains 45 recommendations and evaluates Uzbekistan’s performance across 41 indicators linked to 12 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Participants also discussed the country's environmental priorities for the coming years, including climate action, nature-based solutions, stronger environmental governance, and the development of a roadmap for implementing the review’s recommendations between 2026 and 2030.

A symbolic handover ceremony for the Fourth Environmental Performance Review was held during the event, underscoring the importance of continued international cooperation and public engagement in advancing environmental sustainability across the region.

At the event, the review was described as both recognition of Uzbekistan’s recent achievements and a framework for guiding future environmental and climate policies.