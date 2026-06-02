Azerbaijan, Ukraine review current status of bilateral cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. On June 2, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the events held as part of “Baku Energy Week.”

In addition, it was noted at the meeting that Baku has once again become one of the main centers of global energy dialogue, and it was noted that this platform has made a significant contribution to the development of international cooperation in the field of energy security, the “green” transition, and sustainable development.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and discussed opportunities for expanding relations in the economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, and other areas of mutual interest.

In the course of the meeting, the importance of the humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine was emphasized, and gratitude was expressed for the humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to the Ukrainian people and its contribution to the restoration of civilian infrastructure.