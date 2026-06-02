Turkmenistan establishes seven new districts in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Turkmenistan established seven new districts across four regions of the country in 2025 as part of efforts to support regional development and improve public administration, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the annual report of the country's Ombudsman, the new districts were created under a resolution adopted by the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan in September 2025.

The newly established administrative units include Altyn Asyr district in Ahal region; Garashsyzlyk and Gurbansoltan Eje districts in Dashoguz region; Farap, Dovletli and Garabekevul districts in Lebap region; and Oguzhan district in Mary region.

The report says the reform was aimed at creating conditions for further socio-economic development and improving the provision of services to local communities.

The Ombudsman's report also highlighted the opening of two new villages in Ahal region - Dovletli Mekan and Bagtly Zamana - as well as the new settlement of Bitaraplyk in Dashoguz region during the reporting period.