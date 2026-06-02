Azerbaijan establishes “National Cybersecurity Agency” - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The state legal entity “National Cybersecurity Agency” has been established within the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan (hereinafter referred to as the Ministry) based on the Electronic Security Service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan (hereinafter referred to as the Ministry), Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree approved the “Charter of the National Cybersecurity Agency.”

The document states that the National Cybersecurity Agency (hereinafter referred to as the Agency) is a public legal entity that provides regulation and control in the field of cybersecurity in the country (with respect to information infrastructure belonging to critical facilities, as well as government authorities — exclusively on information exchange), as well as increasing resilience, including coordinating the activities of information infrastructure entities, conducting preventive measures to identify, investigate and prevent actions aimed at violating the cybersecurity of information infrastructure (with the exception of information infrastructure owned by public authorities and critical information infrastructure), informing at the national level about existing and potential cyber threats, public education, state and non-state institutions in the field of cybersecurity and providing them with methodological support (in relation to state authorities of the highest category, protected persons, protected and strategic facilities, as well as information infrastructure owned by state authorities, through the relevant authorized body; in relation to critical information infrastructure — through the authorized body for ensuring the security of critical information infrastructure), as well as taking measures against the posting of prohibited information on Internet resources and activities in the field of personal data protection.

The Agency is the legal successor to the Electronic Security Service, and all of the latter’s rights, obligations, and assets are transferred to the Agency;

The Agency’s statutory fund is formed from funds allocated in the current year’s state budget for the Electronic Security Service that remain unspent as of the date of full fulfillment of that government agency’s obligations;

Expenses for organizing and supporting the Agency’s activities shall be financed from funds derived from its operations, including services rendered, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law;

To exercise general management and control over the Agency’s activities, a Board is established, consisting of 4 (four) members—a chairperson and three deputy chairpersons;

The powers of the Agency’s founder are vested in the following bodies:

To the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Approval of the Agency’s charter and determination of the size of its authorized capital, as well as amendments thereto;

Establishment of the Agency’s governing bodies;

Reorganization and liquidation of the Agency;

Ministry:

Resolving other issues falling within the authority of the founder of a public-law entity in accordance with Article 8.2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Public-Law Entities,” except for the issues specified in paragraph 4.1 of this Decree.

Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Within one (1) month from the date of state registration, the Agency should make sure that the assets currently on the balance sheet of the state body specified in Part 1 of this Decree are transferred to the Agency’s balance sheet, and prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals for improving the Agency’s logistical support;

Must resolve other issues arising from this decree.

Ministry:

Take measures to register the Agency with the state within 3 (three) days from the date this Decree enters into force, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On State Registration and the State Register of Legal Entities”;

Take the necessary measures to resolve other issues arising from this Decree.