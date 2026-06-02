Kazakhstan's Tokayev orders stable public financing for Alatau city infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to ensure stable financing for the development of the basic infrastructure of Alatau City at its initial stage, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

Speaking at a meeting on the city’s development, Tokayev stressed that public investment in infrastructure plays a key role in attracting private capital, which in turn generates tax revenues and enables further infrastructure expansion in a self-reinforcing cycle.

He warned that shifting the burden of initial infrastructure investment to the private sector could reduce the investment attractiveness of projects and lead to the emergence of monopolistic structures with inflated tariffs, ultimately hindering development.

“In this regard, the government is instructed to ensure stable financing of basic infrastructure development at the initial stage. There is no alternative to this approach,” he said.

Tokayev also noted that, if necessary, it would be appropriate to grant Alatau City additional financial limits and the right to undertake state borrowing until a sustainable revenue base is established.

At the same time, he emphasized that every tenge of budget spending must be strictly investment-oriented and closely tied to the city’s long-term development objectives.

Currently, the territory of the Alatau city covers 88,000 hectares and is divided into four functional zones, which will be developed in phases through 2050. Growth points and priority development areas have also been identified, and a roadmap for the development of backbone infrastructure is being implemented. At present, the Gate City residential district is actively developing.