SLB highlights use of digital technologies and AI in Azerbaijan's energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. SLB uses digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in Azerbaijan's energy projects, Executive Vice President of Geographies at SLB Steve Gassen said at a session on"Executive Talks: Leadership Perspectives on Energy Transition and Future Strategies" within the framework of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, in the energy sector today, ensuring a balance between energy security, affordability, and sustainability is of key importance, with energy security being the primary focus in the current environment.

He emphasized that local and regional investments are expected in the near future to build more resilient energy supply chains, as well as a stronger role for technology and international cooperation.

"More broadly, it's worth noting our ongoing cooperation with SOCAR.

This concerns the Bahar field, which we are considering for joint reconstruction and redevelopment.

While this field has faced a number of challenges in the past, we are using the advanced digital technologies and subsurface workflows based on AI in its redevelopment. This enables the creation of new, more efficient reservoir drainage concepts and fully integrated field development concepts, which are quite unique and, we hope, will advance the project to the final investment decision (FID) stage,” he said.

According to him, another area where SLB is leveraging digital technologies and AI is its partnership with bp.

“We have been working with bp for over two decades on the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields, which account for approximately 70% of Azerbaijan’s oil production.

At such a large and mature field, where natural production declines and rising costs are typical, bp is actively implementing autonomous and automated drilling technologies.

We are working closely with their technical team, applying digital solutions and advances in AI to improve the efficiency of drilling operations.

Furthermore, other technologies are being implemented that help bp improve the efficiency and productivity of its drilling assets.

“So these are just a few examples of how, by working together with operators, we are not only supporting current production in the country, but also helping Azerbaijan remain a leading energy exporter in the region for many years to come,” he noted.