Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed prospects for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and broader bilateral ties, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nury Golliyev and Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Marat Mamataliyev.

The parties reviewed the current state of Turkmen-Kyrgyz relations and exchanged views on opportunities for further expanding cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to enhancing inter-parliamentary dialogue, which was described as an important mechanism for deepening bilateral relations. In this regard, the sides highlighted the importance of intensifying the work of parliamentary friendship groups to promote closer interaction between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

The participants noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan continues to develop across a broad range of areas, including trade and economic relations, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and parliamentary engagement.

The meeting also addressed the organization of mutual visits, maintaining contacts at various levels and participation by representatives of both countries in international and inter-parliamentary events.