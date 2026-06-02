GL Group explores great potential in Azerbaijan's mature fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan still has great potential in mature fields, CEO and Chairman of the Advisory Board of GL Group, Asif Zeynalov, said at a panel discussion held on the second day of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan's strategic position on the Middle Corridor gives the country significant advantages in the field of logistics and supply chain.

"Azerbaijan has established itself as a stable and reliable partner. This increases the interest of investors and operators in the region. The energy and transport infrastructure formed in the country creates favorable opportunities for the implementation of new projects. Companies coming here for the first time can benefit from the existing infrastructure without investing large amounts of initial capital. These systems are functional, safe, and reliable," he noted.

Speaking about significant potential in mature fields in Azerbaijan, Zeynalov pointed out that it's possible to create additional value through the application of modern technologies, strengthening operational discipline, efficient capital allocation, and development of organizational capabilities.

"We are very optimistic about the prospects for Azerbaijan. Through professional management and cooperation, we can create greater value at the next stage. There are serious opportunities for expanding cooperation in the region," he added.