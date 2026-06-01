Drilling industry faces challenge of unpredictable operations, SLB expert says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Achieving consistent, repeatable, and predictable results in drilling operations is one of the crucial challenges facing the oil and gas industry, Business Manager for Drilling Solutions for the Asian Region at SLB, Hatem Aboshrida, said during a panel discussion held within the framework of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, currently there are significant differences between the indicators obtained as a result of working in the same field, even on the same drilling rig or platform, as a result of different teams.

"These inconsistencies cause invisible time losses and ultimately lead to a decrease in efficiency in the well construction process. One of the main reasons for the problem is that data is stored in a fragmented state in different systems, and they aren't integrated. Poor communication between old and new systems, limited information exchange across different areas of activity, as well as high dependence on the human factor, create unstable results in operations," he noted.

Aboshrida pointed out the importance of creating a unified and interconnected management system that covers all stages, from planning to execution, in order to optimize the drilling process.

"The ideal approach is to combine all the experience and data collected from previous and similar wells into a single platform using artificial intelligence. This allows to predict potential risks and problems before the drilling process," he emphasized.

According to him, the transfer of the developed plans in digital format to the implementation stage and their management by autonomous systems significantly increases the safety and efficiency of operations.

"These systems ensure full compliance with all technical limitations and safety requirements set by drilling engineers. Every problem or anomaly that arises during implementation is recorded, analyzed, and becomes a new source of knowledge for subsequent projects. Thus, a cycle of continuous learning and continuous improvement is formed," Aboshrida added.

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