Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of May 31, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies fell compared to May 30.

The official rate for $1 is 1,364,418 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,569,869 rials. On May 26, the euro was priced at 1,357,562 rials.

Currency Rial on May 31 Rial on May 30 1 US dollar USD 1,364,418 1,357,562 1 British pound GBP 1,811,915 1,829,384 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,723,978 1,737,840 1 Swedish króna SEK 145,665 147,246 1 Norwegian krone NOK 145,610 146,873 1 Danish krone DKK 210,082 212,120 1 Indian rupee INR 14,174 14,311 1 UAE Dirham AED 366,622 369,656 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,368,477 4,387,574 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 483,596 487,542 100 Japanese yen JPY 845,287 852,535 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 171,805 173,231 1 Omani rial OMR 3,496,564 3,527,405 1 Canadian dollar CAD 975,944 984,846 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 806,235 813,318 1 South African rand ZAR 82,891 83,726 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,392 29,580 1 Russian ruble RUB 19,056 19,214 1 Qatari riyal QAR 369,895 372,957 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 102,766 103,623 1 Syrian pound SYP 12,181 12,282 1 Australian dollar AUD 967,339 976,135 1 Saudi riyal SAR 359,045 362,017 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,580,899 3,610,537 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,054,540 1,064,292 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,096,389 1,105,934 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 40,838 41,186 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 641 646 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 885,441 894,033 1 Libyan dinar LYD 212,067 213,779 1 Chinese yuan CNY 198,987 200,541 100 Thai baht THB 4,140,266 4,175,985 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 339,636 342,443 1,000 South Korean won KRW 892,943 902,649 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,899,038 1,914,756 1 euro EUR 1,569,869 1,585,406 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 276,912 279,395 1 Georgian lari GEL 505,304 510,192 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 75,492 76,226 1 Afghan afghani AFN 21,232 21,550 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 490,510 494,569 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 790,972 798,570 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,187,495 2,208,346 1 Tajik somoni TJS 145,706 146,947 1 Turkmen manat TMT 384,691 388,134 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,455 2,489

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,716,176 rials and $1 costs 1,471,900.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.70-1.73 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,98-2,01 million rials.