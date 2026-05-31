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Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 31

Economy Materials 31 May 2026 10:13 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 31
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of May 31, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies fell compared to May 30.

The official rate for $1 is 1,364,418 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,569,869 rials. On May 26, the euro was priced at 1,357,562 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 31

Rial on May 30

1 US dollar

USD

1,364,418

1,357,562

1 British pound

GBP

1,811,915

1,829,384

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,723,978

1,737,840

1 Swedish króna

SEK

145,665

147,246

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

145,610

146,873

1 Danish krone

DKK

210,082

212,120

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,174

14,311

1 UAE Dirham

AED

366,622

369,656

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,368,477

4,387,574

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

483,596

487,542

100 Japanese yen

JPY

845,287

852,535

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

171,805

173,231

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,496,564

3,527,405

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

975,944

984,846

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

806,235

813,318

1 South African rand

ZAR

82,891

83,726

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,392

29,580

1 Russian ruble

RUB

19,056

19,214

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

369,895

372,957

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

102,766

103,623

1 Syrian pound

SYP

12,181

12,282

1 Australian dollar

AUD

967,339

976,135

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

359,045

362,017

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,580,899

3,610,537

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,054,540

1,064,292

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,096,389

1,105,934

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

40,838

41,186

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

641

646

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

885,441

894,033

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

212,067

213,779

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

198,987

200,541

100 Thai baht

THB

4,140,266

4,175,985

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

339,636

342,443

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

892,943

902,649

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,899,038

1,914,756

1 euro

EUR

1,569,869

1,585,406

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

276,912

279,395

1 Georgian lari

GEL

505,304

510,192

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

75,492

76,226

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

21,232

21,550

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

490,510

494,569

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

790,972

798,570

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,187,495

2,208,346

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

145,706

146,947

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

384,691

388,134

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,455

2,489

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,716,176 rials and $1 costs 1,471,900.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.70-1.73 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,98-2,01 million rials.

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