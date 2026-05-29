Mexican Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs affirms strength of relations with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Bilateral relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan remain strong, with both parties expressing readiness for further cooperation, Mexico's Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, María Teresa Mercado, wrote on her X social media account, Trend reports.

The undersecretary shared her thoughts after attending an event honoring Azerbaijan's Independence Day, alongside MP Corina Villegas and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev.

"We reaffirmed the strength of our relations, emphasized our shared values, and once again declared our readiness for cooperation. Congratulations to the people and government of Azerbaijan!" the publication stated.