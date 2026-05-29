Garabagh Textile House plans annual production of 1.4 million units in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The production enterprise of "Garabagh Textile House" LLC, which will operate in Khojaly, plans to manufacture 1.4 million units of textile products per year, the founder of the enterprise, Rizvan Tahmazov, told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

He emphasized that the factory was established based on Turkish and Chinese technologies and is equipped with modern machinery.

​According to him, in the initial phase, the facility will produce home textile products of various sizes and assortments, including bedding sets, bed and sofa covers, as well as towels.

​He mengioned that the manufactured products will not only meet the demands of the domestic market but will also be exported to foreign markets. Part of the raw materials used in production will be sourced from the local market, while the other part will be supplied from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and China.

​Currently, 85 people have been provided with permanent employment at the enterprise. The majority of the workers are citizens who have returned to the liberated territories and those living in the surrounding districts.

​In addition, 40 individuals from the Khojaly and Aghdam districts will be involved in two-month vocational training courses organized with the support of the State Employment Agency. Those who successfully complete the training are expected to be provided with jobs at the enterprise.

​The founder noted that in the future, it is planned to increase the number of jobs to 200 and additionally organize clothing production.

​The initial investment value of the enterprise stands at 4.2 million manat ($2.4 million). Out of this, 3.2 million manat ($1.8 million) was allocated by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan in the form of a concessional loan, while 1 million manat ($588,235) was financed through private investment.

​The investment and business environment created for entrepreneurs in the liberated territories fosters the expansion of economic activity and the creation of new jobs in the region.