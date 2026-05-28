Georgian PM sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of Georgia and the Georgian people, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

May 28 is a day of symbolic and historical significance, reflecting the Azerbaijani people’s aspiration for independence, state-building, and national unity.

Georgia attaches great importance to its strong friendship and strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. I would like to note with satisfaction that cooperation between our countries is developing successfully across many areas and is based on mutual respect, good-neighborliness, and shared interests.

I am confident that the traditionally close relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen in the future and will make a significant contribution to ensuring stability, security, and prosperity in the region.

Mr. President, please accept my highest esteem and best wishes. I wish you success in your responsible duties, and peace, progress, and prosperity to the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people," the letter reads.