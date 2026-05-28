Kyrgyzstan proposes to create shared AI capacities and data centers for EAEU countries

Photo: Official website of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 28. Kyrgyzstan has proposed that the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union pool their efforts in developing joint solutions in the field of artificial intelligence, including the creation of shared computing capacities and data centers, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the development of artificial intelligence should become not only a technological but also a strategic tool for strengthening the digital sovereignty of the union's states.

"By pooling our efforts in developing joint models, creating shared computing capacities and data centers, we can become not just users, but full-fledged architects of the global digital agenda," Japarov stated.

The President emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is already implementing a large-scale digital transformation. The Digital Code has come into force in the country, creating a unified legal framework for data regulation, digital identification, and the introduction of innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence.

According to him, the state cloud infrastructure G-Cloud is actively developing, and the modernization of the system of interagency electronic interaction has already allowed for a multi-fold increase in the number of digital operations.

"Over the past year alone, the number of operations in the system has grown multi-fold, which means millions of human-hours saved and a significant reduction in costs for citizens and entrepreneurs," the head of state noted.

Japarov informed that digitalization already allows citizens to receive a number of government services fully online, including property re-registration and processing documents via mobile phone without visiting government agencies.

Special attention, according to him, is paid to the introduction of AI in public administration. In particular, Kyrgyzstan applies artificial intelligence to monitor examination processes when issuing driver's licenses, which helps minimize corruption risks and improve road safety.

In addition, an intelligent tax analysis system, AI-Cloud, based on multi-agent artificial intelligence, is being implemented in the fiscal sphere.

"The system detects fraudulent operations, analyzes supply chains, and forms risk-oriented profiles of taxpayers. Where months of manual analysis were previously required, an algorithm works today," Japarov emphasized.

Similar solutions are being introduced in the customs sphere, where algorithms are already used to extract data from documents and automatically classify goods.

The President noted that Kyrgyzstan is betting on the development of its own AI solutions, since, according to him, digital sovereignty is directly linked to the state's ability to manage its data and digital infrastructure.

"Those who do not manage their data do not manage their future," Japarov stated.

He emphasized that it is precisely within the framework of the EAEU that significant potential exists for forming a common digital space and developing joint technological solutions.