Kazakhstan, Russia transport trade reaches 92 mln tons in 2025 - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Bilateral freight transportation between Kazakhstan and Russia reached 92 million tons in 2025, marking an increase of nearly 3.5% year-on-year, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Tokayev emphasized that energy cooperation has become one of the most successful areas of partnership between the two countries, alongside expanding transport connectivity across Eurasia.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Russia are actively developing transcontinental transport corridors North-South and East-West, while implementing measures to optimize tariffs, simplify administrative procedures, and modernize border infrastructure.

He also highlighted the growing use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in transport, including the launch of autonomous freight vehicle operations between the two countries.

Energy cooperation was additionally underscored through agreements on the planned construction of the Balkhash nuclear power plant, which is expected to become a major driver of technological and industrial development.