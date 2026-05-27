New financial mechanisms to expand funding for startups and MSMEs in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan plans to increase access to finance for startups and micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs), Trend reports.

This is reflected in the “State Program on expanding financial inclusion for 2027-2030” approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

In order to support the development of entrepreneurship, it is planned to expand access to financial sources - both debt and equity instruments - for startups, entrepreneurial entities in the early stages of development and growth-oriented micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs).

The State Program notes that the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (MDD) and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency have been identified as the main implementing agencies of the measure. The implementation of the measures will cover the years 2027–2028.

According to the document, at the initial stage, an assessment of the demand for startup and growth capital will be carried out. As an intermediate result, it is planned to offer special financial mechanisms for startups and developing entrepreneurial entities.

As a final result, it is aimed to eliminate financing restrictions for startups, entrepreneurial entities in the early stages of development and growth-oriented MSMEs.