Kazakhstan’s QazaqGaz joins Global Gas Centre as first Central Asian member

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 26. Kazakhstan’s national gas company QazaqGaz has become a member of the Global Gas Centre international platform, Trend reports via the company.

Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz Alibek Zhamauov and Executive Director of the Global Gas Centre Valérie Ducrot signed a membership memorandum granting the company access to the international professional community and discussion platforms focused on key trends in the global gas market, energy transition issues, and sustainable development.

QazaqGaz became the first gas company from Central Asia to join the Global Gas Centre, underscoring its intention to contribute to the development of the global gas market, promote innovation, and strengthen international and cross-border energy cooperation.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Global Gas Centre is an international industry organization established to unite leading gas companies and experts.

Founded by international energy companies, the organization aims to provide a platform for exchanging expertise, industry solutions, and global best practices in the gas sector.