Azerbaijan’s agricultural output hits $8.2bln in 2025 — minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The total volume of agricultural production in 2025 amounted to 14 billion manat ($8.2 billion), Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at a meeting on agricultural issues chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that this output is distributed almost equally between the two sectors, livestock and crop production.

“This gives us reason to consider that both areas play an important role in the development of the country’s agricultural sector, and to set our priorities accordingly. Overall, in the agricultural sector, fruit and vegetable production accounts for a significant share of output; in crop production, legumes and potatoes; and in livestock production, milk, beef, poultry, lamb, and eggs. Fruit and vegetable production contributes to both increased employment in the country and the creation of added value in agricultural production, as well as to the enhancement of export potential. Although legume production has lower economic efficiency compared to other crop products, it is of great importance in terms of food security and therefore remains one of our priority areas. “The share of milk and meat production in the agricultural sector is quite high. This gives us reason to focus on priority areas for the development of livestock farming within the framework of the new State Program,” Mammadov noted.