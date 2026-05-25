Iran and U.S. reach progress on most topics but swift deal remains uncertain - Baghaei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Although Iran and the United States have reached results on most topics through Pakistan's mediation, a final agreement may not be signed in the near future, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference held in Tehran today (May 25), Trend reports.

According to the spokesperson, the progress achieved over the past few days is the direct result of negotiations conducted via Pakistani mediation.

Baghaei noted that during this period, several other countries have also put forward mediation efforts in good faith.

"The advancement of contradictory positions by the U.S. side keeps the situation uncertain. In this regard, there is no guarantee for Iran that the U.S. will remain committed to its obligations," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.