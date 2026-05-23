Azerbaijan to leverage drones for monitoring forests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Drones will be used for monitoring forests in Azerbaijan, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said in an interview with Trend News Agency and ARB24 TV channel.

According to him, new control mechanisms are being implemented to prevent illegal logging in forests. In the initial phase, drone surveillance will be carried out in risky areas in various regions.

The minister added that by the end of the year, cameras will be installed in certain areas, mainly in risk zones, and images will be broadcast online.

"Today, we decided to use modern technologies. This also includes the purchase of drones. Contracts have already been signed, and our first drones will be deployed soon. We plan to organize this work through artificial intelligence-based platforms.

The images taken in the new system will be compared electronically, and if illegal logging or other changes are detected, the relevant agencies will be immediately informed. This will create the basis for operational interventions.

At the initial stage, Ismayilli forests, areas distinguished by their rich nature, were selected. After successful results are achieved, these works will be organized in other areas," the minister noted.

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