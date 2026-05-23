Azerbaijan set to create new parks in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Work is underway to create new national parks in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said in an interview with Trend News Agency and ARB24 TV channel.

The minister noted that in the near future, we'll witness the creation of new national parks covering an area of ​​10,000 hectares.

"These are very large areas. When selecting the areas, we mainly tried to cover those with the richest nature and the most diverse fauna," he explained.

Ismayilov pointed out that in 2025, two new national parks were created in Azerbaijan.

"Ilisu National Park was created on the basis of the Ilisu reserve, and the other is the Axar-Bakhar National Park. Akhar-Bakhar was created in completely new - previously not in any protected areas or reserves. This is an indication that we are already exploring the richness of new territories and trying to increase their protection regime. The territories attract attention both with their appealing name and rich nature," he added.